Town Centre Securities PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:TOWN)

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Town Centre Securities stock opened at GBX 134 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £70.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. Town Centre Securities has a 12 month low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 130.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.77.

Several analysts recently commented on TOWN shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

