QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Declares $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

QUALCOMM has increased its dividend by 14.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. QUALCOMM has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $10.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of QCOM opened at $183.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.21. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QUALCOMM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.15% of QUALCOMM worth $1,852,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

