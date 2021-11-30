Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.11.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $180,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at about $69,692,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,260,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at about $22,630,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at about $11,911,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

SRAD stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

