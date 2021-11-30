Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRCH shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $27,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,647 shares of company stock worth $3,746,945 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRCH stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

