Color Platform (CLR) Achieves Market Cap of $277,941.63

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 99% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 30th. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $277,941.63 and approximately $129.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,234.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.41 or 0.00996676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.50 or 0.00263592 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00032766 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003323 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

