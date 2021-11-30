Widercoin (WDR) Price Tops $0.0010

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $64,135.88 and approximately $25,333.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00064291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00093464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,577.67 or 0.07860767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,940.39 or 0.99495205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

