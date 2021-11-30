Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several research firms recently commented on LMRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 27,794.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 870,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,234,000 after acquiring an additional 867,452 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $14,386,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,276,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 978,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.45 million, a PE ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.71%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.