UMA (UMA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $50.58 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $869.59 million and $50.58 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UMA has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $13.50 or 0.00023241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00236623 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00088775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,309,551 coins and its circulating supply is 64,426,899 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

