Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.64.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $207,229.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $53,661.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,938 shares of company stock worth $27,655,936. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Natera by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Natera by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Natera by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Natera by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.02. Natera has a 52-week low of $83.19 and a 52-week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

