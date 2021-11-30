-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Omeros reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Omeros stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.81. Omeros has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter worth $2,924,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 618,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 191,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 102.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 172,702 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at $1,780,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 1,103.6% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 102,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 94,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.