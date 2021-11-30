Crypton Market Cap Tops $6.15 Million (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and $9,637.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypton has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001739 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00064043 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,245,120 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.