DigitalNote 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,802.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $8.63 million and approximately $13,802.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.39 or 0.00422545 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2,358.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,067,685,132 coins and its circulating supply is 7,927,406,743 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XDNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.