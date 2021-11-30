5,037 Shares in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Purchased by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Meritor by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Meritor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Meritor by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE MTOR opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

