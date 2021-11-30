Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000.

NYSE ABG opened at $163.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.76 and a 12 month high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.71.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

