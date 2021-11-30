Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 96.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,625 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $333,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIGI stock opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $77.76 and a 1 year high of $93.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.