Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys 34 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after acquiring an additional 353,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,372,000 after acquiring an additional 193,020 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

WST opened at $447.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $425.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.34. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

