Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $224.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $181.21 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.87.

