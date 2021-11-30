Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Boosted by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Devon Energy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.11. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $45.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

