Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. Matterport has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $1,555,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at $274,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

