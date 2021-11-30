Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Price Target to $39.00

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $353.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). Research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 5,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $128,542.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after buying an additional 295,339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,979,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.