Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases 72 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $357.02 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.10 and its 200 day moving average is $341.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.30.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

