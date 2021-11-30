Contrasting Biloxi Marsh Lands (BLMC) & Its Rivals

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS: BLMC) is one of 42 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Biloxi Marsh Lands to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Biloxi Marsh Lands and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biloxi Marsh Lands 0 0 0 0 N/A Biloxi Marsh Lands Competitors 262 924 827 16 2.29

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 1.03%. Given Biloxi Marsh Lands’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biloxi Marsh Lands has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Biloxi Marsh Lands has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biloxi Marsh Lands’ peers have a beta of 1.83, suggesting that their average share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.2% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Biloxi Marsh Lands pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Biloxi Marsh Lands pays out -30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.2% and pay out 40.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Biloxi Marsh Lands is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Biloxi Marsh Lands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biloxi Marsh Lands N/A N/A N/A Biloxi Marsh Lands Competitors -21.14% -17.18% -8.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biloxi Marsh Lands and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biloxi Marsh Lands $10,000.00 -$990,000.00 -3.18 Biloxi Marsh Lands Competitors $134.97 million $48.03 million 12.60

Biloxi Marsh Lands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Biloxi Marsh Lands. Biloxi Marsh Lands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Biloxi Marsh Lands peers beat Biloxi Marsh Lands on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Biloxi Marsh Lands

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corp. engages in owning and managing marsh lands. It focuses on the mineral activities such as lease bonuses, delay rentals, and royalties on oil and natural gas productions. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Metairie, LA.

