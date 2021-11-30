Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aldel Financial and Goosehead Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance 5.41% -17.73% 3.65%

This table compares Aldel Financial and Goosehead Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance $117.01 million 43.85 $9.29 million $0.38 364.64

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Aldel Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aldel Financial and Goosehead Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldel Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Goosehead Insurance 1 3 4 0 2.38

Goosehead Insurance has a consensus price target of $160.63, suggesting a potential upside of 15.92%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than Aldel Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Aldel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.0% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Aldel Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aldel Financial

Aldel Financial Inc. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company. The Franchise Channel segment comprises of franchisee operations that are owned and managed by individual business owners. The company was founded by Robyn Jones and Mark E. Jones in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, TX.

