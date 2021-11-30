Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 4,386 Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the second quarter worth about $84,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 57.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

MUI stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.