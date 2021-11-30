Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. Rudius Management LP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,189,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

Shares of IFF opened at $147.19 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $103.94 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 119.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

