Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,793 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Biogen worth $22,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.91.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $236.11 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.18 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

