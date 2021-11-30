Personal Assets Trust (PNL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 140 on January 12th

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON PNL opened at £498.34 ($651.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of £494.92. Personal Assets Trust has a 52 week low of £438.41 ($572.78) and a 52 week high of £511.66 ($668.49). The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46.

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Mandy Clements acquired 50 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £484.20 ($632.61) per share, with a total value of £24,210 ($31,630.52).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.