Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 140

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PNL opened at £498.34 ($651.08) on Tuesday. Personal Assets Trust has a 52 week low of £438.41 ($572.78) and a 52 week high of £511.66 ($668.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £494.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46.

In related news, insider Mandy Clements bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £484.20 ($632.61) per share, for a total transaction of £24,210 ($31,630.52).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

