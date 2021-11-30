Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Down 1.4% This Week (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $22.94 million and approximately $70,396.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $400.79 or 0.00690120 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00064043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00072460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00093895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,583.78 or 0.07892888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,918.39 or 0.99730723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 57,233 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

