Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Rises By 74.7%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the October 31st total of 818,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.24. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $58.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.039 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

