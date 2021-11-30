Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Short Interest Update

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the October 31st total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Brickell Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 69.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

BBI opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Brickell Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 165.40% and a negative net margin of 12,468.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

