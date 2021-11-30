Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.180-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $398 million-$404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.49 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Avid Technology by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

