Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $22,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,809,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,896 shares of company stock worth $24,532,645 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,536.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,470.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1,447.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,396.60.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

