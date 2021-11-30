Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $37,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

Shares of UPS opened at $204.64 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.44.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

