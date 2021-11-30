Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 242,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

