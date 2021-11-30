Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $225,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $553,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $151,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 140,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $773,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $260.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.78 and its 200-day moving average is $248.22. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $202.50 and a 1-year high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

