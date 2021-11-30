Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) & Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Critical Analysis

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pretium Resources and Augusta Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $617.59 million 4.18 -$38.44 million ($0.16) -85.81 Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A

Augusta Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pretium Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pretium Resources and Augusta Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 3 3 0 2.50 Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pretium Resources presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.64%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources -4.70% 15.28% 10.17% Augusta Gold N/A -62.59% -22.46%

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Augusta Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

