Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Nucor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 17.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE stock opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.