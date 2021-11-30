Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 727 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.09. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $191.85 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

