Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years.

Shares of PAI opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.08. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $17.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,992 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.74% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

