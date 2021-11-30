Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($2.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

RPTX stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.31. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

In other news, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 12,968 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $440,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,047. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

