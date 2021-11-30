Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.70 Per Share

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gooch & Housego stock opened at GBX 1,101.75 ($14.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. Gooch & Housego has a one year low of GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,550 ($20.25). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,248.59. The firm has a market cap of £275.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research report on Tuesday.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

