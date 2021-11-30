Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) Plans Dividend of GBX 12

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hill & Smith stock opened at GBX 1,668 ($21.79) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,797.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,667.41. Hill & Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,922 ($25.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

In other news, insider Alan Giddins bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, for a total transaction of £36,972.80 ($48,305.20).

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

