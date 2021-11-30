BTR Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.9% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $294.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

