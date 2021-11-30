BTR Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises about 1.3% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $10,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 139.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $210.00 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.21 and a twelve month high of $211.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.02.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.