FY2022 EPS Estimates for Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Anhui Conch Cement in a research note issued on Sunday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.63.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

