Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.38.

MGY opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 665,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

