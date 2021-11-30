NBT Bank N A NY Buys 1,948 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.