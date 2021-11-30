iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.71. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.44 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

