Comparing Psychemedics (PMD) and The Competition

Psychemedics (NASDAQ: PMD) is one of 42 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Psychemedics to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Psychemedics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Psychemedics Competitors 264 893 1376 39 2.46

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 50.32%. Given Psychemedics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Psychemedics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Psychemedics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics -6.42% -11.16% -5.91% Psychemedics Competitors -143.75% -15.95% -10.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Psychemedics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics $21.36 million -$3.86 million -30.07 Psychemedics Competitors $933.00 million $35.52 million -6.91

Psychemedics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Psychemedics. Psychemedics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Psychemedics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Psychemedics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Psychemedics has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Psychemedics’ peers have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Psychemedics peers beat Psychemedics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

